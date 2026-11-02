Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel no need ‘to say sorry’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not want to apologise to the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been away in the US for the past six years, do not feel the need to confront King Charles and Prince William overpass woes.

Royal expert Emily Andrew tells Woman & Home: “They're not going to apologise, they have absolutely nothing to say sorry for,' I'm told. ‘If anything they still deserve an apology for the way they were treated.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly away with their children as schools in UK are on half-term break.

The couple, who have decided to pause their public engagements for the time-being, are dealing with the ongoing investigation of Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, who has been accused of child abuse and paedophilia.

She cited people close to the As Ever founder and described the situation that is in the Sussex household these days.

Meghan is “in bits” but she is surrounded by some close friends.

“She has other friends checking in with her daily,” Emily said, noting this is a situation beyond her control and would take a toll on anyone emotionally.

“On the one hand she’s looking at her own children who are obviously very young, and feeling horrified on behalf of any other children allegedly caught up in this situation,” sources close to Meghan have said.

“But at the same time, there is a sense of relief because it's something that she and Harry have had to carry for a very long time, and people close to them as well.”