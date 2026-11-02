King Charles juggling 'order of priorities' with family scandal

King Charles is seemingly juggling his various duties as he is caught in the middle of family dispute.

His Majesty, who first was tackling younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's sexual abuse scandal alongside Prince Harry's great exit in 2020, is now embroiled in hearsay around Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle's child abuse scandal.

A Palace insider said: “Busy people get lots done. The King rigorously prioritises his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family. The order of priority shifts by the day - and often by the hour.”

They said: “That is why he takes the actions he does - and has done.”

King Charles' team responded after the monarch suffered a major setback amid ongoing talks about Andrew's investigation and Prince Harry's UK showdown.

The monarch is on his nine-day Caribbean tour, but back in the UK, the royal family received an upsetting update.

According to the latest poll, the king's popularity has dropped, an alarming piece of news for the royals.

However, a Palace aide sent a clear message that the monarch is "confident" in how he is handling his royal duties and the family crisis.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Palace's source said, "Yes. That is why he takes the actions he does - and has done." King Charles is not only the head of the family but also the Head of State. An insider shared, "Busy people get lots done.

"The King rigorously prioritises his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family. The order of priority shifts by the day - and often by the hour."

It is important to note that Andrew has once again returned to the news after Police Scotland shared that it is investigating Andrew's visits to Balmoral with Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also, an investigation against Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office is going on.