Drake's appearance at Kanye West's record-breaking concert fuels reconciliation rumours

Drake and Kanye West have previously been locked in a beef

By Hassan Sohail
Published November 01, 2026
Drakes appearance at Kanye Wests record-breaking concert fuels reconciliation rumours
Drake's appearance at Kanye West's record-breaking concert fuels reconciliation rumours

When Kanye West rocked the stage at Reliant Stadium and roused thousands of attendees, Drake was among the sea of fans.

For some hip-hop fans, his attendance may have come as a surprise, given his feud with Ye.

However, HotNewHipHop — an outlet covering hip-hop events — reports that some fans speculated his presence could mean the beef has ended for good.

Already, there have been indications that both rappers have softened their stances toward each other since 2025.

The feud seemed to peak in 2024, when the Donda hitmaker notched up criticism of Drizzy, especially when the latter was locked in a widely covered feud with Kendrick Lamar.

But Ye, according to HotNewHipHop, intensified his attacks on Drake, then began to soften his stance in 2025.

In response, the Toronto rapper kept his distance. But he occasionally likes social media posts related to the West.

For example, Drake recently liked a post honouring Ye's mom, Donda West, after a street in Chicago was honourably named after her.

However, it remains to be seen whether Drake's latest appearance at West's concert turned into an attempt at reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Ye's concert at Reliant Stadium is said to have broken the record for rap concert attendance.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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