Meghan is ‘deeply upset’ that her father Thomas name is once again dominating the headlines

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘absolutely horrified’ by the allegations against her estranged father Thomas Markle, and the Duchess hopes to escape headlines with a major move.

The royal insiders have told the Radar Online that Meghan is preparing to leave Britain for Australia in a move sources have claimed is intended to distance herself from the growing scandal.

The close confidant has said Meghan will spend time in Australia filming Junior MasterChef in 2027.

The source claimed about Duchess move Down Under: "Meghan wants to put as much distance as possible between herself and the scandal surrounding her father. She's absolutely horrified by the allegations, and the last thing she wants is to spend the coming months being dragged into questions about someone she has been estranged from for years.”

"Australia couldn't have come at a better time for Meghan. The television opportunity gives her a legitimate reason to leave Britain while the controversy involving her father continues to unfold. From her perspective, it's a chance to escape the headlines and concentrate on something positive, but there is also the feeling she took this job to flee Britain.”

The insider added Meghan is ‘deeply upset’ that her father Thomas name is once again dominating the headlines, particularly given the nature of the allegations against him."