Rachel Reeves backs Andy Burnham on Brexit and calls for Britain's return to EU
Reeves backed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's approach to rebuilding relations with the EU
Former UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has called for Britain to return to the European Union, arguing that Brexit has damaged the country's economy and security.
According to The Guardian, Reeves backed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's approach to rebuilding relations with the EU in her first major intervention since being dismissed as chancellor.
Writing in the Sunday Times, Reeves said: “I am proud of the progress we have already made in strengthening our relationship with the European Union. Brexit has made us poorer, weaker and less secure.”
She welcomed Burnham's willingness to reconsider Britain's relationship with Europe but said supporters of rejoining must clearly explain the benefits to voters.
Reeves said it was “incumbent on supporters of our re-entry to make the argument, demonstrate tangible benefits and to get the next steps right”.
Burnham has called for an “honest discussion” about freedom of movement and suggested Britain could rejoin the EU single market without another referendum if Labour included the proposal in its election manifesto.
However, he believes full EU membership would require another public vote.
The government is preparing for an EU summit later this month, where negotiations will focus on reducing trade barriers and introducing a youth mobility agreement.
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