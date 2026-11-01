Meghan Markle's close friend extends support to 'emotional' Savannah Guthrie

“Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing.”

Meghan Markle’s best friend Chrissy Teigen has extended her support to US TV host Savannah Guthrie, who got emotional for her missing mother Nancy.

Chrissy Teigen and the Duchess share a long-standing friendship that dates back nearly two decades to their early careers as "Briefcase Models" on the game show Deal or No Deal.

Sharing the photo of her daughter’s drawing and a throwback picture of Nancy on Instagram, Savannah said, “Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel.”

She continues, “The world goes on, things appear “normal” - as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it’s not and it never will be. For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward.”

The Today show’s co-host once again appealed for help in finding the missing mother, saying “We need someone to help us, tell us what you know.”

“Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves,” Savannah said. “The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”

She concluded with thanks to all fans and friends for support, “Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing.”

Reacting to the post, Savannah’s best friend Hoda Kotb said “I love you SG.”

Chrissy also extended support to Savannah by pressing the heart button on the post.