Police launch manhunt after Spirit Halloween shooting in California that killed one

Officers believe the attack at Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield at 08:30 PM local time, was targeted

Police in California have launched a manhunt after a shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store left one woman dead and six people injured on Friday night.

According to NBC News, officers believe the attack at Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield at 08:30 PM local time, was targeted.

Police identified the woman killed as 31-year-old Constance Hages, whose family said she was pregnant, although authorities were awaiting confirmation from the county coroner.

A 16-year-old boy and two men aged 19 and 32 were critically injured. Another man, 23, remained in hospital in critical but stable condition, while two other victims were treated and released.

Investigators believe one gunman was involved and are examining surveillance footage and other evidence to identify the suspect. The FBI has sent an evidence response team to assist.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said detectives were “diligently working to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for this horrific shooting”.

A witness's husband told NBC affiliate KCRA that his wife escaped through an emergency exit after hearing gunshots.

Hours earlier, a separate shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights, Michigan, killed a 21-year-old man. Police detained a suspect there.

Authorities said the two shootings did not appear to be connected.