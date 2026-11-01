Stevie Nicks reveals shocking inspiration behind hit song 'Landslide'

Stevie Nicks recently talked about turning one of the most uncertain chapters of her life into musical history when she wrote the timeless hit song Landslide while questioning the survival of her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham.

At the City of Hope 2026 Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) Spirit of Life Gala on October 27, the 78-year-old American singer-songwriter revealed to the audience that she penned the song when she was going through the toughest patch of her life.

She shared, “I wrote this song in Aspen, Colorado, when I was deciding whether or not Lindsey [Buckingham] and I should continue. Well, it was a long time ago and 930,000 years later, we still continued.”

The Go Your Own Way crooner went on to share that the iconic song was created while she was “looking out over the snow-covered hills in this beautiful house” up in the mountains and people around her had gone out for dinner and the boredom she felt at that time pushed her to be creative.

She recalled, “I’m like ok because I’m so poor that just sitting in this house when you’re looking out at this view is so fantastic, I’m going to write a fantastic song.”

“I just happened to bring my Goya [guitar], which I could hardly play, but I thought it looked good so I wrote this song,” the Dreams hitmaker revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that Stevie Nicks has been in a decades-long relationship with Lindsey Buckingham.