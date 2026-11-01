Claudia Winkleman becomes part of ‘major coup’ for Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Claudia Winkleman has reportedly signed up to front the UK revival of Hell's Kitchen.

In September, the 54-year-old star was said to be in talks about heading up 59-year-old chef Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition, a move that would see her work for ITV for the first time since 2009, when she presented the fourth series of the show.

And now it has been said Claudia has inked her contract, but would still remain faithful to hosting her hit BBC game show, The Traitors, and its celebrity spin-off.

A source told The Sun, "This is a major coup for ITV and everyone is very excited. Claudia was exceptional on Hell’s Kitchen back in the Noughties and is absolutely still the right person for the job."

Hell's Kitchen UK, which ran from 2004 until 2009, sees Gordon put a group of aspiring chefs through their paces with a series of culinary challenges before deciding on a winner.

And he previously revealed that there were plans to reboot the programme, telling The Sun, "I can tell you exclusively, I think we’re gonna come back to the UK with Hell’s Kitchen live next year,” adding, "And it’s about time, because everywhere I go across the UK it’s, 'Please bring it back.'

"So, we’re talking now with ITV to bring it back. And fingers crossed, we’ll have something exciting to keep you updated on,” he added.

Reports of Claudia's new TV job come days after comedian Romesh Ranganathan, and actor Sebastian Croft, won the second series of her BBC game show, The Celebrity Traitors.

The pair, who were Faithfuls, eliminated the last remaining Traitor, 29-year-old YouTube star King Kenny, before deciding to end the game and split the £83,000 prize pot between their chosen charities during the dramatic series finale on Friday night, October 30, 2026.