Shay Mitchell lifts the lid on daughters' unexpected question about her relationship with Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell has finally broken her silence on her decision to not get married to her longtime partner Matte Babel.

For those unaware, the 39-year-old Canadian actress and the 46-year-old Canadian television host have been together since 2017. The couple also welcomed two daughters, Atlas and Rome, who are eight years old and four years old, respectively.

Khloe Kardashian hosted Mitchell on the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, where she discussed her personal life and her daughters.

During the conversation, she revealed that her daughters often ask her why he and Babel have not yet tied the knot.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared, “They ask me all the time why aren’t we married. [And I tell them], ‘Mommy and Daddy are like partners, and I just didn’t want a wedding and just don’t need it. It’s not something that I want.’”

Mitchell stated that the marriage topic is discussed in their home when Atlas and Rome find “someone around me is engaged.”

“And then you look at it, and you’re actually watching these movies, and the books, and every time it ends with a happily ever after, because you ended up running off into the sunset with somebody — your prince. So, she’ll always be like, ‘Who’s your prince?’ ... And I don’t need that to just be her only narrative,” the You actress explained.