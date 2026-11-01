James Hetfield reveals shocking truth behind opening act for ‘M72’ tour

Metallica’s James Hetfield just admitted they were rejected by the rockers they approached to perform as their opening act during the M72 tour.

Hetfield revealed that it was actually Turnstile who declined the chance to tour with the legendary metal band.

The Enter Sandman rockers are fans of the hardcore punk band, whom they approached about opening their gigs, but the BLACKOUT hitmakers ultimately declined.

On a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show Riff Life, Hetfield said, “We have seen them live, we wanted to get them on tour, and they said no. They’re doing good on their own already.”

Despite the rejection, he went on to gush over Turnstile’s live performances. "But man, what a vibe they bring. They are so fun. Go see them play if you can. Just like many, many bands, they sound great on their records and recordings, but man, when you see them live, you totally get it.”

“We’ve hung out with them a bit. Super cool guys, super fun. They’ve got a gal in the band now playing, which is fun,” he further praised.

Turnstile consists of members Brendan Yates (vocals), Franz Lyons (bass), Daniel Fang (drums), Pat McCrory (guitar) and Meg Mills (guitar).

Meanwhile, Metallica is formed of Hetfield, Lars Ulrich (drums), Kirk Hammett (lead guitar) and Robert Trujillo (bass guitar), who kicked off their Life Burns Faster concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas last month, and it runs into early 2027.

The residency marks the latest large-scale project from a band that has spent the past two years touring the world on their M72 run, which has drawn more than four million fans across Europe, North America, the Pacific Rim and the Middle East.