Micky Dolenz shares his shocking perspective on nepotism

Micky Dolenz recently got candid and opened up about being called a nepo baby.

For those unaware, the last surviving member of the Monkees is the son of renowned film actor George Dolenz and actress Janelle Johnson.

While conversing with Andy Burns of Biff Bam Pop, Micky talked about growing up in the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, articulating his thoughts on nepotism, as he has been a victim of it.

The 81-year-old American musician, singer, and actor said, “I’ve been in the business for 70 years, since my first television series. My parents were both in the business, both singers and actors. My mom played piano, so it’s just following in my father’s footsteps, which is what we used to call it.”

“Now they call it nepo baby — I think it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” the Circus Boy actor stated.

Micky went on to state that it used to be called following your parents’ footsteps but the modern world has made it negative.

“We used to call it following in your father’s footsteps, which so many people do in many different industries, just standard practice,” the Daydream Believer hitmaker quipped.