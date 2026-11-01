Prince William leaves Harry 'infuriated' with major strategy

Prince Harry wants reconciliation with his father King Charles and Prince William.

Prince William has reportedly left his estranged brother Harry ‘infuriating’ with his major strategy against the Duke and Meghan Markle following their return to Britain.

The Daily Express UK, citing the Radar Online, reported the Prince of Wales has adopted a strategy to remain silent on Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return.

The insiders have told the outlet, "William's acting like Harry and Meghan don't exist.

"Ignoring Harry is his way of handling what he considers to be a wretchedly unpleasant situation."

However, Prince William’s silence is ‘infuriating’ Harry, who wants reconciliation with his father King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

"It's infuriating to him," the source said, noting the younger prince has reached out to William's aides in the hopes of setting up a meeting to clear the air, but has received no response.

Now, the Duke is running out of patience.

The close confidant said, “Harry's known to be impulsive, and the more wound up he gets, the more likely he is to follow through on threats to make William regret this.”

"He insists he's tried to find every possible way to say that he's sorry. He's genuinely shocked that there's not even been a shred of forgiveness on William's part."

The fresh reports came days after claims Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is struggling to adjust to life in the UK and is even said to be considering plans to "quit Britain forever."