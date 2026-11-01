Epstein victims lawyer reacts to Thomas Markle case in Philippine

The expert said, "It would need to be an independent medical evaluation by a psychiatrist appointed by the state"

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Published November 01, 2026
Meghan Markle’s father is unlikely to face extradition to the Philippines
Meghan Markle’s father is unlikely to face extradition to the Philippines 

The lawyers of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein have shared their thoughts on Thomas Markle’s possible prosecution in Philippines after allegations of child abuse against him.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the lawyers said Meghan Markle’s father is unlikely to face extradition to the Philippines if charged in connection with child offences.

The outlet reported that he was relocated to US in May following his treatment in the Philippines.

Following his relocation means that if formal charges were brought against Thomas, an extradition request would have also to be made.

Spencer Kuvin, who represents several victims of Epstein, told The Telegraph: “It is highly likely that someone with advanced mental illness could avoid not only extradition, but also prosecution.

“It would need to be an independent medical evaluation by a psychiatrist appointed by the state.”

Another law expert Bruce Zagaris said a court would have to determine whether Thomas Markle was fit for extradition.

“The court would have to make a decision about whether the defendant is in a condition both to understand and participate effectively in the process,” he said.

“They also have to determine whether, if he is eventually extradited, the treatment that he would undergo would enable him to survive.

“Even if the court agrees, the executive [secretary of state] finally makes a determination.”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo is the Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in real-time reporting on the British Royal Family and analyses monarchy transitions, internal dynamics, and global media narratives. He also covers high-profile celebrity news and international human-interest stories.
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