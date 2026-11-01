Prince Harry gets forced to 'kiss up' to shrewdest person imaginable

nothing good seems to be gracing the Sussex household, because on one hand Meghan is being pulled into commentary about her father’s child porn collection, and on the other hand is Prince Harry whose slowly realizing it wasn’t “water under the bridge” when he managed to get a Highgrove House meeting with King Charles.

To explain all this a well placed source has come forward. They say that Prince Harry’s options are now very limited, if he intends to get a second meeting in the books for his children.

According to Heat World they’ve even said, “it's going to annoy William and Kate if Harry does manage to kiss up” to the one person who holds the key to King Charles’ diary.

However, when it comes to trying, “they won’t be all that shocked though,” the insider said. Because they’re both pretty convinced that this entire move to England, along with this push to spend more time with the King, is nothing but a manipulation.”

As for where his brother is concerned, that point of view came rather candidly, and rumour has it, “William is always saying how insincere he thinks this whole thing is.” So “he won’t believe for a second that Harry is sincere in any sort of apology to Camilla. He will see right through it.” And “it’s not all that likely that Camilla will get taken in. She’s just as shrewd as William and Kate, and she’s just as suspicious of Harry and Meghan as they are.”

However, there is a good chance it “may be enough to sway the King in their favour” and the outlet claimed, it ‘could be all that really matters at the end of the day’, before signing off.