Will Prince Harry be accepted by King Charles? Man with 40 years of friendship speaks

Will Prince Harry ever ‘bounce back’ with his father? This question has been one of the biggest since Megxit first happened, all those years ago. However, despite the couple’s exit having happened in 2019, finally, someone whose known King Charles for well over 40 years has decided to offer his own two cents as well.

For those unversed the man in question is Mr Arthur Edwards, and this admission, as well as his public appearance, have both come for one reason only, and that is to promote his new book Cup of Tea, Arthur? My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family.

He shared these thoughts in a rather candid manner, according to The Telegraph and admitted, “I’m glad he’s back, and I hope he gets involved. He was a great star. He might not be the knight in shining armour at the moment, but knowing him, he’ll bounce back. People have got short memories.”

He even took a trip down memory lane to recall how the Duke “used to love” getting photographed, and would “poke his tongue out at you” as someone would took pictures.

All in all his concluding words to the outlet were that there is high chance the royal will “bounce back”, and that is where he signed off.