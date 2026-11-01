WhatsApp to redesigning Android settings with Google's new design style

Open WhatsApp's settings on Android, and you get one long, flat list. That is about to change. The WhatsApp settings redesign spotted in beta 2.26.43.3 wraps related options in rounded containers, and it hasn't reached beta testers yet.

How does the WhatsApp settings redesign work?

The design being adopted by WhatsApp is the segmented list design of Material Design 3 Expressive, designed by Google. The items on each section are contained in one rounded container.

The first item will have deep curves on top while the last item will have deep curves at the bottom, and those in between will have small curves wherever they join.

This is not where WhatsApp will end incorporating this design. According to WABetaInfo, the design will be used in the entire account, privacy, notifications, and all the other settings pages. The early descriptions of the design show that there are no changes in the settings and functionalities.

Another redesign is also being introduced on Android and iOS platforms. Now the backup screen will show just the backup status along with a button to create backups manually. Auto-backup settings, video backup, and end-to-end encryption are now moved to a separate screen.

On Android, there is a “Previous Backups” section, through which users may be able to delete old and duplicate backups and save storage space. However, on iOS users can turn off iCloud backups.

WhatsApp also has launched four updates for groups on both platforms. This includes options like pinning messages with no expiry period, sharing your chat history with a new member, posting a status accessible to a single group, and filtering conversations via mentions and replies.

Profile cover photos are in beta on Android and iOS. You can take a photo, pick one from your gallery or generate one with Meta AI, and privacy settings control who sees it.