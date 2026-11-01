Sarah Ferguson puts Beatrice, Eugenie’s fragile positions at risk again

Sarah Ferguson recently made her first public appearance, that to for the funeral of an ex-lover who not only was rumoured to be her ride-or-die, but also offered her refuge during her self-imposed exile, right up until he passed.

However, this return, right as Christmas approaches does not seem to be doing her daughter and favours because rumour has it, she doing nothing except add to her daughters’ existing fears and tensions.

A source attempted to explain it all rather candidly, and part of their admission saw her say, “the sisters are struggling to navigate the family tensions, with their loyalty to Fergie outweighing their sympathy for their father.”

Moreover, even though both sisters, are said to hold their father as ‘largely responsible’ for the family’s predicament the fear overtaking both their homes right now is that fear that “spending Christmas together could expose the divisions between their parents.”

The source also admitted that in their ‘desperate’ effort to avoid that, some say, they “are now facing an absolute minefield when it comes to Christmas,” and “it’s taking all the excitement out of what should be a wonderful time of year.”

Near the end the same source also pointed out another issue and that is, their internal dynamics. Prior reports warned the ‘happiest divorced couple’ are no longer close, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is likely accusing Fergie of ‘turning their daughters against him’.

In light of this, they added before signing off, “the circumstances surrounding their family have changed so dramatically that they’re beginning to recognize the importance of establishing completely separate identities, and they are essentially scrapping over their ever more fragile positions within the monarchy.”