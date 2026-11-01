Prince William’s ‘pathological’ issue comes out: ‘It’s so petty!’

There are a lot of things darkening Prince Harry’s door and rumour has it, his brother’s bid to constantly one-up him in Hollywood, with his high profile connections is one of them.

There are even allegations that the need may be ‘pathological’ for Prince William and even his younger brother reportedly thinks ‘how petty can he be’ on occasion.

This rumoured feud and bubbling animosity has been highlighted by some very well placed sources.

According to Star they feel Prince William’s bid to turn to Hollywood for his charity work has always been motivated by the desire “to build support for his charities” but “there's also a certain satisfaction in showing Harry that he's got him beat in the Hollywood popularity game.”

This is where the allegation has popped up and rumour also has it that his friendships with people like David and Victoria Beckham to Tom Cruise are all to ‘one up’ his brother, although not fully.

As for what Harry’s said to feel regarding all this, the source said that he’s “always accused William of having a pathological need to show him up,” so “no doubt he's looking at all this and taking it as more proof of how petty his brother can be.”

They also say, William allegedly thinks this is hogwash and “would argue that this is nothing new, that the royal family has always had Hollywood connections.” But “he's definitely taken things to another level in terms of how publicly he's embracing that world,” they said before saying off.