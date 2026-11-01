Prince William takes away Meghan Markle’s only reassurance

Prince Harry’s brother has once again made things ‘hard’ for the Sussexes who moved halfway across the world to settle back in Britain, alongside their two children. Rumour has there were a few reassurances given to Meghan when she agreed to move back to Harry’s homeland but the heir seems to have thrown cold water on all of it.

The allegation comes via some well-placed sources who are aware of the Sussex’s predicaments.

According to the National Examiner they started off by highlighting how badly Harry’s been struck, due to it all.

In their own words he feels “totally gutted” by the way they’ve been welcomed, “or rather have not been welcomed,” and the same is true for Meghan because “it’s only natural that she’d be frustrated considering he assured her that King Charles III was going to be thrilled to have them back,” they admitted.

As for why none of it seems to have come to pass the source said, “Harry seems convinced Prince William is to blame and Meghan tends to agree.” But where the Duchess is concerned, “instead of moaning about it, though, she wants him to find solutions.”

The biggest issue on her list is money worries because they’ve got a lot of those to deal with, too. “Plus, all this stress is taking a toll on their marriage.” So “there’s barely been any time for romance or date nights, and Meghan wants that to change.”

Prior to this a source also admitted that Prince Harry’s woes only increased once the couple moved their home base—not only because he has had to work his old connections for the purposes of securing paid work.

About a week ago the source told the same outlet, “Getting them all to England was just the first battle. Now, Harry has to prove that it was the right decision, which means a whole lot of hard work. He was adamant that this move would allow them to bring in more money.”