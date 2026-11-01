King Charles is ‘behind’ Prince Harry and ‘plays’ with his legacy

King Charles’ popularity just did a tiny nosedive and its sparked widespread concern among experts who fear he’s risking his ‘life’ for the sake of family – even if it comes at the cost of his legacy.

Royal Editor-at-large Tom Sykes was the expert in question who pointed out King Charles’ ‘weakness’ wherever Harry is concerned.

According to The Daily Beast, he held nothing back when he accused the King of having had a hand in Harry’s return. His exact words were, “they know Charles is behind the return of Harry.”

But that isn’t where it ended either. The commentator also said, “they do not buy the line that he didn't know, that the King was as surprised as anyone to find his younger son setting up home in the Cotswolds.”

Before actually concluding he said, “they, the public, drew the obvious conclusion: that the King has wanted Harry home all along and done nothing to prevent it, even at terrific cost to a legacy already trashed by Andrew (Mountbatten Windsor).”

Now, in terms of Prince Harry’s return, there is not much known, other than the fact that they intend to stay for an ‘extended period of time’. Celebrity News reporter Rob Shuter warns that could end as soon as six months, because of the way things are going -- both with the shift in public sentiment as well as the dangers of the rumour mill that is whirling Meghan around, now that her father has been accused of possessing child porn.