'Shameless' star Emmy Rossum shares why she's done fighting her natural curls

Emmy Rossum is proudly embracing her natural curly hair and no longer worries about frizz caused by humidity.

The Shameless star made a recent appearance at the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards and Page Six inquired about her hair getting frizzy in humid weather.

However, Rossum responded that she actually enjoys it.

“Yeah, but I like that,” she noted.

“I embrace my wholeness,” Rossum then declared,

She explained, “My whole ethnicity, my specificity of texture. I think it’s important to step fully into who we are and not, you know, make ourselves smaller than we need to be.”

Rossum also showed off her her natural curls in the Hulu series Furious.

Back in July, during Furious premiere she explained wearing her natural hair feels important to her.

“There is an emotional intent there for me to be able to be more of my private self in public,” Rossum told People. “I think it’s important for me to feel empowered in my authenticity and my uniqueness."

“And every time someone says that they like it, even though that shouldn’t be making me feel better, it does," she added at the time.

The actress descison came after years of chemically straightening and styling her hair to achieve a different look. She laso did it for her hit series Shameless.

She told Vogue in 2022, “What I love about curly hair, I think that it projects a confidence.

“For so many years, I straightened my hair. I keratin-ed my hair. I would flat-iron and blow-dry and try to kind of contort this into a different ideal of beauty.”