Palace aide gives rare update on King Charles

King Charles is one of the only monarchs of England known for powering through despite personal and public woes, whether that be his own cancer or the scandals involving his own family. But to lift the lid off of, ‘how he does it all’, a Palace aide decided to come forward.

They decided to get up close and honest about it all and got honest about how a man in his 70s balances his role as head of one of the most notable families in the world, as well as serves as ‘head of nation’.

According to this senior Palace aide the truth is, “busy people get lots done.”

They claim, “the King rigorously prioritises his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family. The order of priority shifts by the day - and often by the hour.”

But their concluding remarks however pointed out some of his hardest decisions to date. Not simply because “that is why he takes the actions he does - and has done.”

For those unversed what this may be in reference to – the issues marring his reign are many. From his brother’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstin and its resulting backlash, to the ongoing rift his own sons seem to be part of, and also news of Thomas Markle sr’s collection of child porn which is said to have gotten another shocking development just last night.

For those unversed, ‘hundreds if not thousands’ of images were unearthed by his own son, and came about when Thomas Markle jr. was looking for a mobile phone of his father’s Filipino girlfriend.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.