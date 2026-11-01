Heidi Klum turns her own hand into bizarre 2026 Halloween costume: Watch here

​It's hard to argue that Heidi Klum nailed her 2026 Halloween costume.

​The Queen of Halloween walked the red carpet at her annual star-studded party in New York City on October 31, in a giant recreation of her own left hand, with blood all over it and veins hanging out.

​Heidi posted the first look at her scary costume, which showed her left hand transitioning into her costume.

Notably, her costume featured her wedding rings, too.

​She told E! News at the red carpet, "I mean literally, my left hand inspired me."

​Heidi continued, “I looked at my hand and I was thinking, ‘How can I fit my body into this hand? There must be a way,’ and we found a way to put my body into a hand.”

​When asked how long it took to get inside the enormous severed hand-costume, Heidi shared, “Today it was about six hours to get ready."​

"But," she added, "Obviously my team—they spent months doing this. Many people, many hands doing this hand.”

The Project Runway star previously teased her costume, saying it would be “very, very bloody.”

However, the supermodel's latest attire should be no surprise as Heidi has been pulling off her scary looks for years.

Last year she her costume was inspired by Medusa and it took months to complete the mythological getup as "everything is hand-painted."

"About 15 people have been working on this, and I think they did a fantastic job," Heidi told the outlet last year.