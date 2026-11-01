Prince Harry’s benefactor just got exposed

Many have been wondering how far King Charles’ support of Prince Harry goes, especially in light of how expensive a move UK, likely proved to be for a couple managing their own finances. A new report though seemingly exposes the lengths King Charles has gone to in order to protect the Sussexes.

The entire report comes via royal author Tom Sykes. The royal Editor at Large wrote his thoughts down with The Daily Beast, and as part of this update he reached out to many official bodies, including but not limited to The Palace, as well as Prince Harry’s office as well.

Now, as for what has been found out, Mr Sykes quoted a source for this purpose and they’ve said that the vehicle the Duke used for his tour of Nottingham looked “exactly” like a royal protection vehicle and it sent the editor on a chase to uncover the truth.

He went from possibility to possibility, and took a look at registration plates, manufacturing dates, and came to the conclusion that Harry “is being given a duplicate version of royal security by the back door,” and is being “provided with vehicles funded under the same opaque terms,” despite officials “having repeatedly ruled he is not entitled to state-funded protection," according to the outlet.

He also added his own two cents and said, “I had heard rumors that Harry and Meghan were being secretly enabled in their gilded return to the UK by powerful institutional forces, but I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw them arrive, with my own eyes, at their faux-royal event in Nottingham in a Range Rover Sport which looked exactly like a royal protection vehicle.”

Now, how that ties into the vehicles though is that the ownership names were not at all changed, even while the car was in possession of Prince Harry, so Mr Syles claimed “the available evidence strongly suggests that Harry is, at a minimum, being given access to the same vehicles, by the same owner, under the same arrangements as his father and brother.”

But that is not all, according to the same source, the reason why no official document exists where the Duke’s name is listed as 'leaser', it is likely that these vehicles are from Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (JLRSVO), (a company responsible for the Engineering and so-called ‘up-armoring’ of royal protection vehicles’).

His source also chimed in to say, “it is unknown on what terms JLRSVO provides the vehicles to the police” however “in a previous similar deal with another motor manufacturer, ‘no money changed hands’.” Moreover, Mr Sykes also said, “when a batch of vehicles are delivered to JLRSVO for up-armoring by JLR, they would be registered at that point. Intermediaries of this kind (including dealers) are typically be given sequential numberplates, suggesting that both Harry’s car and the King’s car were up-armored at the same time.”

Before signing off he also said, “I had heard rumors that Harry and Meghan were being secretly enabled in their gilded return to the UK by powerful institutional forces, but I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw them arrive, with my own eyes, at their faux-royal event in Nottingham in a Range Rover Sport which looked exactly like a royal protection vehicle.”