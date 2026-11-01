Rory Culkin gets honest about life as new father
Rory Culkin reveals his Halloween plans as family of three now
Rory Culkin shared what it felt like to enter fatherhood.
The Signs actor shares a daughter, Havoc Moon Culkin, with his partner, Kate Arizmendi, however their babygirl was was born in May 2026.
In a recent interview with People Magazine, the actor spoke about joys and challenges that have come along with fatherhood.
“Fatherhood has been lovely. Really such a pleasure,” the former child star shared with the outlet.
Adding, “I mean, everyone was telling me how difficult it is — and it is — but that’s outweighed so much by the love.”
“Certain movies will hit harder now,” he explains. “Having a child introduces you to time, and now everything just feels a little heavier. I mean, when I have to say goodbye to her, I get choked up on the train … there’s just more gravity now, you know?” Rory added further.
Speaking about his Halloween plans, the Scream star said that it will likely be low-key this year. “I got this little baby, so it’s not like we can go out or anything. We’re just gonna dress her up in something and then take a couple pictures and go to bed,” Rory shared.
It is pertinent to mention here that Rory Culkin’s new psychological thriller, Nocturne series, was released on October 30, 2026.
-
Martha Stewart faces backlash as Halloween 2026 promotional stunt backfires
-
Michael Douglas feels 'proud' of his life before wife Catherine Zeta-Jones?
-
Stevie Nicks reveals shocking inspiration behind hit song 'Landslide'
-
Claudia Winkleman becomes part of ‘major coup’ for Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
-
Shay Mitchell lifts the lid on daughters' unexpected question about her relationship with Matte Babel
-
James Hetfield reveals shocking truth behind opening act for ‘M72’ tour
-
Micky Dolenz shares his shocking perspective on nepotism
-
Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal reveal Halloween 2026 costumes