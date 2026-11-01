Rory Culkin gets honest about life as new father

Rory Culkin reveals his Halloween plans as family of three now

By Syeda Waniya
Published November 01, 2026
Rory Culkin gets honest about life as new father
Rory Culkin gets honest about life as new father

Rory Culkin shared what it felt like to enter fatherhood.

The Signs actor shares a daughter, Havoc Moon Culkin, with his partner, Kate Arizmendi, however their babygirl was was born in May 2026.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the actor spoke about joys and challenges that have come along with fatherhood.

“Fatherhood has been lovely. Really such a pleasure,” the former child star shared with the outlet.

Adding, “I mean, everyone was telling me how difficult it is — and it is — but that’s outweighed so much by the love.”

“Certain movies will hit harder now,” he explains. “Having a child introduces you to time, and now everything just feels a little heavier. I mean, when I have to say goodbye to her, I get choked up on the train … there’s just more gravity now, you know?” Rory added further.

Speaking about his Halloween plans, the Scream star said that it will likely be low-key this year. “I got this little baby, so it’s not like we can go out or anything. We’re just gonna dress her up in something and then take a couple pictures and go to bed,” Rory shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rory Culkin’s new psychological thriller, Nocturne series, was released on October 30, 2026.

Syeda Waniya
Syeda Waniya is a reporter with one year of experience, covering films, streaming platforms, and celebrity culture. She analyses content trends and audience reception, providing thoughtful insights into what drives popularity in entertainment while presenting stories in a clear, engaging, and accessible format.
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