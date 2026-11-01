Rory Culkin gets honest about life as new father

Rory Culkin shared what it felt like to enter fatherhood.

The Signs actor shares a daughter, Havoc Moon Culkin, with his partner, Kate Arizmendi, however their babygirl was was born in May 2026.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the actor spoke about joys and challenges that have come along with fatherhood.

“Fatherhood has been lovely. Really such a pleasure,” the former child star shared with the outlet.

Adding, “I mean, everyone was telling me how difficult it is — and it is — but that’s outweighed so much by the love.”

“Certain movies will hit harder now,” he explains. “Having a child introduces you to time, and now everything just feels a little heavier. I mean, when I have to say goodbye to her, I get choked up on the train … there’s just more gravity now, you know?” Rory added further.

Speaking about his Halloween plans, the Scream star said that it will likely be low-key this year. “I got this little baby, so it’s not like we can go out or anything. We’re just gonna dress her up in something and then take a couple pictures and go to bed,” Rory shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rory Culkin’s new psychological thriller, Nocturne series, was released on October 30, 2026.