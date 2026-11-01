Prince Harry, Meghan trouble as Palace ‘does not want to be involved’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be supported by the Royal Family over latest scandal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are embroiled in Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle’s alleged child sexual abuse scandal, will not backed by the Institution.

Royal expert Andrea Caamano tells Page Six: “Despite Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK, relations remain complicated, and I don’t see the Palace wanting to become involved in matters concerning Meghan’s father. I don’t anticipate the Royal Family becoming involved in this situation.”

The expert added: “Ultimately, I think the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales will continue doing what they do best: concentrating on their royal duties and the work ahead of them. I wouldn’t expect any public intervention from the royal family in this particular matter.”

The Sussexes' British ambitions does not seem to persist as public opinion fails to improve.

“Give it six months. If things don’t turn around, they will decide Britain is no longer worth the effort and head elsewhere. They wanted a redemption story, but winning back public trust takes more than just returning to the country you insulted,” a source claimed to Rob Shuter.

They went on to explain why the couple won't prolong their stay in the the UK, revealing, “They thought coming back would change everything. They believed the British public would welcome them home and give them another chance. But returning to Britain doesn’t automatically mean Britain wants them back.”

The couple’s hopes of a British reset reportedly collided with an uncomfortable reality.

“They desperately wanted this to feel like a comeback. Instead, the numbers suggest there is still a huge amount of ground to make up. You cannot rebuild public affection simply by showing up at one event,” they added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.