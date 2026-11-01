Keke Palmer is ‘hostess with the mostest’ on Halloween

Keke Palmer admits she hosts Halloween with enthusiasm.



The 33-year-old actor and singer revealed she loves to host the annual October holiday around friends and family.

“I’m giving hostess with the mostest. I’m giving Halloween party. I’m giving Halloween-themed everything,” Palmer tells PEOPLE.

“I mean, my family and I are very into Halloween. My sister, first of all, her kids, one of their favorite movies is Chucky. We are a horror movie family,” she continues.

“It absolutely makes sense that I was in Nope, a movie with Jordan Peele, because my family and I love horror,” Palmer adds,

“I think this year he might really understand it. Last year we celebrated Halloween in Australia, and it’s so different there because it’s summertime, so it was a hot Halloween,” she recalls as she talks about her son Leo.

Speaking about Halloween 2025, Palmer says: “It was pretty cute, actually. I asked him, ‘Who do you want to dress up as? What character do you like?’ And he said, ‘Alvin,’ from Alvin and the Chipmunks.”

“But I think this year, he’ll really be able to know who he wants to be, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to be something from Paw Patrol,” she recalls.