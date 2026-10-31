Elon Musk highlights how Tesla and SpaceX created wealth for employees

In a recent update, Elon Musk highlighted how Tesla and SpaceX have created meaningful wealth for hundreds of thousands of employees.

The 55-year-old shared that his companies have generated substantial equity for hundreds of thousands of employers.

Musk posted in a social media post, “Tesla and SpaceX have created meaningful wealth for hundreds of thousands of employees over time and improved the retirement savings of hundreds of millions of people..”

Earlier Musk also stated that demand for Tesla cars is growing much faster than production. He revealed that the company’s unfulfilled orders have expanded to levels not seen in four years.

It is crucial to note that Tesla’s Q3 2026 earnings signaled that product availability is falling short of accelerating market needs with FSD subscriptions up 67% to 1.74 million and over 75% of new North American deliveries including it.

Musk, demand for Tesla cars is growing much faster than production. He revealed that the company’s unfulfilled orders have expanded to levels not seen in four years; in addition to technical difficulties, the company is navigating compliance challenges that may delay its scaling efforts. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiated a compliance review after the Cybercab launch to ensure the vehicles adhere to mandatory safety codes.