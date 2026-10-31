'You Can See Everything' beats 'Clayface' in box-office run

Clayface, a movie based on arguably a lesser-known character in DC, has been flying high at the box office, but not for long, it appears.



The latest box office figures, however, put You Can See Everything, a documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, ahead.

The A24 documentary about the disgraced founder of Theranos continues to maintain strong theatrical business in its second week.

According to Variety, third-day earnings were $3.56 million, and weekend earnings are expected to be $10.65 million, bringing total North American earnings to $56.85 million.

Meanwhile, Clayface posted $3.3 million in Friday earnings, with weekend earnings projected at $10.25 million, bringing its North American haul to $36.9 million.

Despite You Can See Everything's lead, Clayface's performance is reportedly stunning.

But will he face the Dark Knight, given that Clayface is Batman's nemesis?

DC co-head James Gunn responded to the question, telling Variety, "That’s a question for James Gunn. I liked the standalone nature of it. I liked how it felt like it introduced a character."

However, in Clayface, there are few references to Batman, although the story is set in Gotham.

To this, James Watkins, the director of the DC film, said, "I actually think there are lots of Easter eggs that I probably don’t even know about because the graphics department was always throwing in posters and stuff."

Clayface is still running in cinemas.