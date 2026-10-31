Rapper Darryl McDaniels car hit by garbage truck

Rapper Darryl McDaniels’car hit a garbage truck in South Los Angeles on Friday. The rapper of the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC was in a black SUV when the collision happened with the blue truck.

According to local authorities, it happened just after 11:30 a.m. on the 105 Freeway. Footage from the aftermath of the crash was shared on the Citizen App.

A video showed the SUV pointing in the opposite direction of traffic, with shattered glass seen inside the vehicle. The right side of the SUV sustained heavy damage.

Sources told TMZ that McDaniels was a passenger and not the one driving the SUV.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. There were no reports of any serious injuries. The scene of the crash is now cleared, and no further information was available. According to the Citizen App, Darryl spoke with members of the LAFD who arrived on the scene.

TMZ reported that at one point. the rapper smiled at the person recording the footage. The safety app also reported that the incident was resolved. and that the SUV in question was towed.

Run-DMC was formed in Hollis, Queens, New York City in 1983 by Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell.











