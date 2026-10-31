Meghan Markle turns to Harry after King Charles leaves them disappointed

King Charles has avoided reuniting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is reminding her husband Prince Harry to fulfil the promises he made with her before their move to UK in August.

According to a report by the National Examiner, the insiders have said Meghan is “trying to be sympathetic.”

"Harry's totally gutted by the way they've been welcomed, or rather have not been welcomed, but it's only natural that she'd be frustrated considering he assured her that King Charles III was going to be thrilled to have them back," the close source continued.

The sources went on saying the Duchess is homesick, and “she's already missing her old life in California.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to UK in August after six years in US.

The couple was expecting a warm welcome from King Charles, who also hosted them and their children Archie and Lilibet at his country estate in July.

However, King has avoided reuniting with Harry and Meghan following their August relocation to the UK, disappointing the royal couple.

"Harry seems convinced Prince William is to blame and Meghan tends to agree," notes the source. "Instead of moaning about it, though, she wants him to find solutions. She's already missing her old life in California and the last thing Meghan needs is to spend her days listening to Harry rant about his relatives."

The fresh claims came as Meghan has reportedly already landed in trouble after allegations against her father Thomas Markle.