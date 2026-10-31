Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or in narrow vote over Mbappé

In a major update, Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or narrowly beating Kylian Mbappe in one of the tightest races the awards have ever seen in recent times.

Kane secured the Ballon d’Or by a near margin of just 28 points. On Monday, the Bayern Munich striker claimed the coveted award for the first time, becoming the first English first male player to win the prize since 2001.

However, Barcelona’s Laime Yamal took third with 881 points while the intense finish sparked excitement to three journalists from Ukraine, Greece and Scotland who omitted Mbappe from their top ten entirely, echoing past election disputes like 2024 with Vinicius Junior.

Following the victory, Kane acknowledged the tough competition saying, “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was really tough this year.”

“Congratulations to all the winners, all the nominees tonight – an impressive showing of what determination and hard work can really achieve, so well done.”

On social platform X, users also have been sharing reactions with one writing, “It's crazy how people will just hate you regardless of how great you are, I mean Number is fair enough but out of Top 10 is crazy.”

Second added, “ Leaving Mbappé out of the top 10 is a bold decision. Some journalists clearly saw football differently this year.”