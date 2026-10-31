Florence Pugh unveils shocking fact about working with Ian McKellen: ‘I horrified them’

Ian McKellen was "absolutely horrified" to discover a fact about Florence Pugh.

While working on Avengers: Doomsday, the stage veteran asked Pugh to tell him about her first theatre experience and was stunned to learn she has never graced the stage.

"I said, 'I haven't done it.' And he was like...." Pugh recalled to Vanity Fair, pulling a shocked face. "He was just absolutely horrified. And then he was like, 'Patrick! Patrick! She's never done a play!' I really horrified them."

In the upcoming Marvel movie, Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova while McKellen and Patrick Stewart return as their longtime X-Men characters Magneto and Professor X.

The Little Women star told the publication that she would like to make the actors proud in the near future and hopes to do a play in London.

However, despite singing in YouTube videos as a teenager, Pugh does not want to lead a musical, adding, "I don't have the training. I don't think my voice will ever be big enough."

Her close friend Ashley Park, a Broadway regular, insisted that the Midsommar actress could star in a musical if she set her mind to it.

"I'm very confident if she was like, 'You know what? I do want to do a musical,' there is no world in which she will not be able to do it," the Emily in Paris star praised.

For the profile piece, Pugh's co-stars Andrew Garfield and Christopher Abbott also said that they would like to see her act in front of a live audience. "I think she'd be great in a Tennessee Williams play," her East of Eden co-star Abbott added in praise of Florence Pugh.

It is also pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday will be released in cinemas on December 18.