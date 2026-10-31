Macklemore moves past major controversy with ongoing tour

Macklemore has finally gotten comfortable with his performances as he moves past the controversy created when he was the opening act for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

US rapper admitted that it was “more uncomfortable for me to stay silent than to say something” as he took to the stage in London for the latest stop of his Free Palestine tour.

The 43-year-old, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, made the remarks during an emotional speech about his support for Palestine at his sold-out concert at the OVO Arena Wembley on Friday, October 30.

In videos from the show, Macklemore told the cheering crowd he had reached a point where he felt unable to remain silent about the conflict.

“I was scrolling, scrolling, scrolling and seeing the horrific, unimaginable catastrophe that was happening in front of our eyes,” he said. “At a certain point, it was more uncomfortable for me to stay silent than to say something.”

“I just want to say, I don’t believe that saying something is brave. I don’t believe that saying something is courageous,” he told his fans, adding, “I believe that saying something is human.”

“Those children in Gaza are our children. There is no separation,” Macklemore mentioned, and was met with loud cheers from the crowd and chants of “Free Palestine.”

He was also joined onstage by supporters who echoed his sentiments, including singer Paloma Faith, who spoke about motherhood and the value of every child’s life.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also appeared at the concert, delivering a speech about what more still needs to be done to support Palestinian people.