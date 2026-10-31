Kate Middleton reminds fans of a past controversy

“We love the Princess of Wales photography.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has left the royal fans surprised with a never-before-seen photo of son Prince Louis to celebrate the Halloween.

The future queen took to social media handles and shared the photo of her youngest son, Louis, aged one, in Norfolk, enjoying Halloween celebrations.

She posted the photo with caption, “Happy Halloween!”

Kate further disclosed, “Prince Louis, aged 1, photographed by The Princess of Wales.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages with one saying, “This is such an adorable photo and what a precious memory to treasure.”

Another said, “So sweet! What a throwback for Halloween! Hope the kids enjoy the holiday as much as they can before going back to school. Save some sweets for yourselves Kate and William.”

The third commented, “How was cute he is, until today he still cute, Prince Louis.”

Reacting on X, formerly Twitter post, a fan said, “Oh my goodness I could have sworn that was Prince George! What a lovely surprise. Happy Halloween!”

Kate also reminded the fans of a past controversary with one saying, “Cutie little Prince Louis. Glad the Princess of Wales is back at sharing photos she herself took. Hope she'll continue to share the ones she herself takes because they have such a quality to it. Don't let the naysayers of 2024 win.

“We love the Princess of Wales photography.”