Stephen Fry calls 'V for Vendetta' return 'unforgettable treat'
Stephen Fry opens up about what audiences can expect from upcoming 'V for Vendetta'
Stephen Fry recently got candid and opened up about celebrating the 20th anniversary of V for Vendetta.
For those unaware, the 69-year-old English actor, comedian, writer, and broadcaster played the role of Deitrich in a dystopian thriller film directed by James McTeigue, which was released on March 16, 2006.
While conversing with PEOPLE magazine ahead of its limited, two-night-only re-release in theatres, Fry revealed, “I came in knowing one thing — that I was going to have scenes with John Hurt, whom I had met and knew a little but had never worked with, and that this alone would be an unforgettable treat. As indeed it was.”
For those unaware, the iconic film is based on the 1988–89 DC Vertigo Comics limited series graphic novel of the same name.
Notably, The Dropout star never came across Alan Moore’s work and he read it when he was “sent a copy before traveling to Germany for the shoot” and ended up reading it “one breathless sitting, absolutely stunned by its quality.”
“I have since read as much Alan Moore as I could lay my hands on. V for Vendetta’s fear of a new rise in fascism? Is that timely these years later?! You hardly need ask,” Fry quipped.
It is pertinent to mention that V for Vendetta is set to return to theatres for two anniversary screenings on November 1 and November 5, 2026.
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