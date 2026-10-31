GTA 6 story goes beyond money, cars, crime

GTA has always handed you the money, the cars and the chaos. GTA 6 asks something else: what do Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos actually want? Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told Edge the story starts with the couple wanting another shot at each other, and from there the relationship is "yours to keep or yours to lose."

Nelson pushed back on the idea that these games are only power fantasies. Jason and Lucia are still professional criminals, and Vice City and Leonida still offer robberies, cash and trouble with the law.

But they aren't necessarily lifers. Leaving that life behind is a major theme, and the luxuries on offer may not be what makes them happy.

How the GTA 6 relationship works?

Rockstar Games has revealed that there have been dates, kayaking, beach walking, and text messaging between the duo. As per Nelson, you can build the relationship like you would any other relationship through spending time together.

Story missions alone won't help you do so. According to a news item posted on an Italian website, citing the Edge piece, there is a four-tier affinity scale that measures this.

There is a choice to skip romance as well. Nelson told IGN that you do not need to go for the romance if you are not interested.

Nonetheless, you can't lose each other entirely. According to Nelson at IGN, Jason and Lucia will "remain partners in crime" even if there is no romance anymore. That seems to be what "yours to lose" means.