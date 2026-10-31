Meghan Markle facing 'commercial disaster' amid Thomas scandal

Meghan lifestyle empire is facing a full-blown crisis

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is facing a commercial disaster as her lifestyle brand collapsed after Thomas Markle scandal surfaced.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has said Meghan's lifestyle empire is facing a full-blown crisis, with sales collapsing to zero following the horrifying allegations involving her father.

The Duchess business is built around selling picture-perfect domestic bliss, family values and an aspirational lifestyle, Rob explained. “Now, instead of talking about her products, consumers are talking about the allegations surrounding her own family.”

The close insider disclosed to Rob, “Sales were already terrible when the allegations first surfaced. Now they’ve fallen to zero.”

“This is about something far more serious than a business setback. These are deeply disturbing allegations, and people are horrified. Nobody wants to be sold a fantasy of family happiness while questions this serious remain unanswered.”

Meanwhile, following allegations against Thomas, Meghan released a statement saying she was "deeply distressed" by accusations her father had possessed images of child abuse, adding she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said in the statement.