Meghan Markle, Harry receive good news about royal reunion on Christmas: 'Almost certain they would be invited'

Meghan and Harry would have to "behave themselves" in order to score an invite.

King Charles former aide has shared a meaningful advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry regarding how they could secure an invite from the royal family for Christmas.

The Daily Express US quoted former royal butler Grant Harrold saying this amid Meghan and Harry’s plans to mark the event in California with Doria.

Meghan and Harry are settling back into life in the UK, having moved back in August following years spent living in Montecito, California.

Harry has also expressed his true desire for reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William.

Grant Harrold believes this could happen at Christmas time, but he suggested Meghan and Harry would have to "behave themselves" in order to score an invite.

The former aide said about the possible conditions of a Christmas invitation, "I think it's almost certain they would be invited, as long as they behave themselves and don't do anything they shouldn't. I think it's highly likely they would get an invitation.

"I think they all would be together and you'd see them doing all the normal stuff - the church service, the walkabout, all the things you would expect the family to do at Christmas."

Grant continues, "Obviously, there's a desire to see each other on all fronts, so there's no reason why they couldn't all be together. But ultimately, it really depends on how those relationships play out between now and Christmas."

However, he warned it might not be a full family reunion, as Prince William and Kate Middleton could decide to snub the event.