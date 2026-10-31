Dua Lipa unveils ‘deeply personal’ secret hidden at her wedding

Dua Lipa unveils ‘deeply personal’ secret hidden in wedding dress

Dua Lipa has revealed her wedding dress was filled with secret "deeply personal messages."

The 31-year-old singer married Callum Turner in a civil ceremony in London in May before hosting a huge wedding party in Italy the following month.

Lipa has hailed the Chanel Haute Couture gown that she wore for the second wedding as the "most beautiful thing" she had ever seen.

The gown was designed by Chanel's artistic director Matthieu Blazy and the Levitating hitmaker admitted wearing his first wedding look for the fashion house was “one of the most unforgettable moments of my life.”

During her introductory remarks at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, as she honoured Matthieu alongside A$AP Rocky, Lipa praised the designer for creating the “most beautiful thing I’d ever seen and I’d ever wore."

She added, “[Matthieu] wove such deeply personal messages into [the look], even an embroidery of our dog in our favourite park in London.”

“It was a true masterpiece crafted with extraordinary precision and care and filled with so much meaning. And now one day I’ll get to tell my grandkids, ‘Granny got married in Chanel couture,’” Lipa mentioned.

Lipa gave the designer her complete trust when it came to designing the gown, which was embellished with crystals and 480,000 beads and featured a feathered train and low back.

“When he asked me how much drama I wanted and how many feathers I wanted, I just said ‘Yes.’"

The comments about her gown came after the New Rules singer previously opened up about her and Turner's "magical" wedding day.

She told Vogue Italia, "The wedding day was magical. We received so much advice, but we decided to follow just two pieces of it: to experience the day as if we were guests ourselves and to constantly seek each other out in the crowd, never losing sight of one another.”

"That way, we really have so many memories together,” she expressed.

After marrying Eternity actor, Lipa is now hoping to delve into "what happens when you truly find love" when she is writing songs.

"Talking about being heartbroken is a very common thing. When I was younger, I found much more inspiration in the search and desire. And that’s because feeling broken is a very strong and loud emotion.”

"But now I want to discover what happens when you truly find love,” Dua Lipa said, which could mean she may just release new music inspired by love that she has found with her husband, Callum Turner.