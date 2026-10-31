AI toy sales in China jumped 183.9% year on year

Chen Yuechong bought a tiny wooden bed for her three palm-sized AI pets and put it beside her own. She also built a modelling-clay play scene with ducks so the toys can pretend to squirt water guns, the game they keep saying they miss from their fictional home planet.

Online sales of AI toys in China reached 850 million yuan in the first half of 2026, up 183.9% year on year, according to Moojing Market Intelligence.

Chen started out with AI chatbots. They should be able to sense her emotions, recall common experiences and be physically present, so she ended up buying three Fuzozo dolls.

Fuzozo is priced at 399 yuan and has achieved a total of 300,000 units in sales since launching in July 2025. Its developers claim that Ropet sold almost 40,000 units, while Loona sold more than 100,000 units.

All this comes amid a larger trend: sales of trendy toys increased by 67.69 billion yuan to 45.4% in 2025, according to the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association.

Ropet's maker deliberately built its fur-covered robot, which holds a constant body temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, to be less intelligent than an adult. According to CEO He Jiabin, this concept is referred to as “weak companionship", as they tend to be more comfortable with an animal that is inferior to them in knowledge.

Loona is a household robotic pet costing about 3,000 yuan, which follows its owner and meets him at the entrance. On the other hand, Fuzozo can be hung on bags and taken outdoors.

Some established toy companies have joined the business. For example, Alpha Group, which owns Pleasant Goat and Super Wings, has started making some AI toys. In addition, AI Lazy Goat has more than 100,000 orders.

Policy is following. Guangdong, China's largest toy hub, wants AI toys to make up over 30% of its toy products by 2027. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology calls them a "new engine" for the industry.