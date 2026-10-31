Warren Buffett's 48-year no water habit goes viral, sparks online reactions

For living, drinking water is important for survival. What if one tells you he has not had water in more than 4 decades, you must be surprised. And this is the case with Warren Buffet.

Warren Buffett told fellow billionaire investor Bill Ackman that he hasn't drunk plain water in nearly 48 years.

Ackman shared the story on the Equity Mates Investing podcast, later reported by Business Insider. During a meal at Ackman's home years ago, Buffett declined water and revealed his decades-long habit of avoiding it entirely, opting for his beloved Cherry Coke instead.

According to Ackman, Cherry Coke is Buffett's daily go-to beverage, accounting for roughly one-quarter of his daily calorie intake.

Buffett was originally a Pepsi drinker until 1986, when he publicly switched allegiance to Cherry Coke at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting and made it the official drink of the event. In 2015, Buffett told Fortune he drank at least five 12-ounce servings of Coke daily.

The 96-year-old is as famous for his junk-food diet as he is for value investing. Now a fresh anecdote from a billionaire is adding fuel to the internet’s obsession with Buffett’s eating habits.

At age 96, Buffett rejects modern health trends and green juices, preferring an unchanged routine of fast food including burgers, fries, ice cream, and cookies.

Buffett maintains his eating and drinking routines wherever he travels. During a visit to China, hotel chefs were trained to prepare his favorite comfort foods, and organizers even had a chilled Cherry Coke waiting for him at the summit of the Great Wall.

This revelation took the internet by storm, leaving the netizens stunned and drawing mixed responses.

One user wrote, “Warren Buffet is turning out to be one of the biggest scammers out there.”

Another commented with skepticism, “This has to be the biggest lie in the 21st century, there is absolutely no way you can survive without water for just 2 months.”

“I have no evidence to back this up, but I believe that being happy most of the time and not being fat are the two main factors that make you live longer,” the third one wrote.