'You'll be missed': Sanjay Gupta's untimely death leaves Bollywood in shock

Sanjay Gupta's untimely death has left the entire Bollywood community in shock.

As soon as the sad news of the passing of Kaante's director broke out, several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences over the loss.

Suniel Shetty penned, “Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever.”

“Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say," he added.

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sanjay.

“Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta…life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!” he wrote on X.

Sanjay Dutt also expressed his sorrow over the sudden death to the talented filmmaker.

"Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change," the Dhurandhar star penned on Instagram.

"I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother," he added. "May God bless your soul."



