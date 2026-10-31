Chris Pratt spills gross details of filming in a remote area with 'no bathroom'

Chris Pratt reveals he once went 4 days without food or water on set: 'No bathroom'

Chris Pratt revealed how a serious stomach infection made filming The Terminal List more challenging while shooting on a small boat in a remote part of Africa.

The Jurassic Park star, who returns as Navy SEAL James Reece in the Amazon Prime Video series after a four-year break, shared that despite his horrible stomach condition, he had to continue filming.

Speaking to Metro, Chris recalled, "There was a moment on the boat where I was really suffering from E. coli, and this is gonna get gross, but, you know, if I had a sip of water, it was not going to stay in my body."

"And it was not going to come out of my mouth," he shared.

Chris explained he decided to continue working despite being sick and dehydrated.

"I was like, “You know what? I’m just gonna gruel this out," Chris continued. "It’s four days. I’m just gonna be dehydrated and sick on this boat.' And that was really hard. But we just went for it."

Meanwhile, the boat had no bathroom facilities, which means the crew would have to stop filming for around 40 minutes whenever someone needed one.

"It was a small sailboat, an authentic, real sailboat; there was no support boat with a bathroom.

"So I just didn’t eat or drink anything for four days to knock that off," Chris shared.

Chris gushed that his illness also added to the realism of his character's struggle at sea.