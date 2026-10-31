Prince William leaves Harry 'desperately worried' for major reason after letter

Prince William and Harry are reportedly not on speaking terms

Prince William has reportedly left his brother Harry ‘worried’ for a major reason, the royal insiders have claimed after the Duke returned to Britain with his family.

Harry has moved back to Britain with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet after six years in US.

Now, the National Examiner, citing the sources, has reported Harry is ‘worried’ that William was ‘slowly turning’ King Charles against him.

The sources close to Harry have said the Duke is desperately worried about the consequences of his feud with estranged brother William, with his biggest fear by far being that King Charles will be talked into cutting him out of his inheritance.

The close confidant said, "He's convinced William would love nothing more than to see him cut out completely and the way Charles has been praising William lately has him very worried his brother is slowly turning his own father against him.”

The fresh claims came after Meghan and Harry returned to UK and were left surprised by the letter issued on behalf of King Charles to clarify their position as royals.

It was also claimed that behind palace walls, it was actually Prince William, the heir to the throne, who stepped in to prevent his father from making what he believes to be a ‘colossal mistake’ in welcoming the royal couple back with open arms.