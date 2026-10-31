Bill Burr fires back at critics slamming Tom Cruise's new film 'Digger'

Bill Burr lashed out at film critics for hating Digger.

The 58-year-old comedian expressed his admiration for Tom Cruise's new film during the latest episode of his podcast.

“I went out and I saw that movie Digger, and I gotta keep bringing this up. You gotta see it, dude,” Bill told his guest Sam Morril.

“These critics are out of their minds," he continued.

“Tom Cruise is unbelievable,” Bill said. “He should win the Oscar for that. Him and John Goodman were unbelievable.”

Calling out film's critics, the podcaster said, “All they do is bitch: ‘Oh, another Marvel movie? Blah blah blah.’ And then when they do something different, not only do they trash it, they don’t even understand it."

“It’s fantastic. There’s subtle metaphors in there,” he continued. “I don’t wanna ruin any of it. I went in, I didn’t even know what it was about.”

“The stuff that they say we’re headed toward, and they do it in satire, it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s one of the most original, and there’s a left turn that is so f---in’ original. At first I was like, ‘What are they doin’?’ And then it works," added Bill.

Digger, which was released in cinemas on October 2, 2026, currently holds a 53% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.