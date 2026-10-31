Thomas Markle controversy reaches Prince William, Kate Middleton's doorstep over explosive letter

"It was the police’s duty to make the palace aware of the claims"

Kate Middleton and Prince William are allegedly being dragged into Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, controversy as the sources have claimed that the royal couple likely knew about the letter containing allegations against him.

Royal expert Richard Eden, citing the sources, has reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales were likely made aware about the letter as Meghan and Harry had not received it in isolation.

The close insider has revealed the connection between senior royals and the letter, saying the office of William and Kate was likely made aware of the letter and its contents.

In his report for the Daily Mail, Richard Eden said a royal source had told him it was 'unthinkable’ that the royal household was not told about the letter.

The source said, "Harry and Meghan would not have received a copy of the letter in isolation.

"It was the police’s duty to make the palace aware of the claims, and they will have done so."

The fresh claims came days after allegations against Thomas Markle surfaced and the Duchess also issued a statement via the spokesperson claiming she had been aware of "troubling and disturbing allegations" against her father since at least 2018.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said in the statement.