Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest olive branch to royal family: Key reason exposed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly stay under the radar for the next two weeks
A royal expert has revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hidden agenda following their latest olive branch to the royal family with a new demand.
The Duke has apparently extended another olive branch to his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William as the sources close to the Duke denied plotting to overshadow the monarch’s Caribbean tour.
Speaking to the Times, the close insiders have claimed Prince Harry never "sets out" to steal the limelight from his father or brother.
The close source continued Archie and Lilibet doting parents will reportedly stay under the radar for the next two weeks to spend half-term with children.
However, the sources close to Harry have also pleaded that the Duke needs "decent foresight" of upcoming royal events to avoid embarrassing scheduling clashes in the future.
They said, tellingly pointing the finger at the Palace: "He [Prince Harry] can only mitigate against clashes if information is shared with him in advance."
Now commenting on it, royal expert Chris Riches, in an opinion piece for the Daily Express UK, has said “There's the arrogance.”
“As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not working royals, their main concern no doubt is William and Kate doing a high-profile engagement and it overshadowing some commercial, paid gig of theirs.”
The expert continued, “while King Charles is on a very important and politically and historically sensitive trip to the Caribbean, the Royal Family must have been having kittens worrying if Harry and Meghan would pop up and start talking about Britain's colonial past or something.”
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