WhatsApp cover photo reaches iPhone: 4 privacy options

Your WhatsApp profile is about to get a banner. WhatsApp is rolling out the cover photo feature on iOS beta, putting a landscape image at the top of your profile, as it already does for Android beta testers. WABetaInfo spotted it in WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.43.10.70 on TestFlight.

Not everyone can use it yet, though, since only some people can see it, and there is no official release date announced by WhatsApp.

Go to your profile settings and hit the edit icon. Next, WhatsApp will ask you what kind of image you want to select. It may either be a newly taken photo, a saved photo, or one that is generated by Meta AI.

Once that's done, WhatsApp automatically crops the photo.

What WhatsApp cover photo looks like?

Your cover photo serves as a landscape banner above your profile picture. You are offered a preview before saving. Also, it is shown at the top of the app settings, where a default image will be shown in case you do not have a cover photo.

Whenever someone visits your chat information screen, your cover photo will be shown on the top. The design follows the pattern of Android phones.

You control who sees it from the privacy screen, just as you do for your profile photo. "Everyone" is the default, which makes the cover photo public. "My contacts" limits it to your contacts, and "My contacts except" hides it from specific people. "Nobody" turns off visibility entirely.

The rollout is gradual. If you don't see the option in your profile, it should reach more accounts over the coming weeks.